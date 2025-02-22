MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.14. 7,510,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,023,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

MARA Trading Down 8.1 %

Insider Activity at MARA

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,215 shares of company stock worth $2,540,158. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

