Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $24,011.74 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $24,011.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,770.01. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NKTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 1,217,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,165. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

