NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Trading Up 33.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.