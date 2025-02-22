Olin Co. (OLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Olin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. 1,374,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

