Promising Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 20th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, Pool, NetEase, and FTI Consulting are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares in companies that operate within the leisure industry, which includes businesses focused on recreation, entertainment, sports, and tourism. The performance of these stocks is often closely tied to the health of the consumer sector and can fluctify based on disposable income levels and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.14. 436,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.74.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.84. 1,095,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,152. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded down $24.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.05. 425,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $167.20 and a one year high of $243.60.

