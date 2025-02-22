Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 75556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUIS. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

