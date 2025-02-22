Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.27 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 209,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 347,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

