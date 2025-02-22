Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 2061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.55. The company has a market cap of £59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of -0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,053.70). 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

