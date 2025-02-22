Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) CFO Acquires $57,855.00 in Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $57,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,855. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Septerna Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SEPN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 1,158,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78. Septerna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $3,197,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

