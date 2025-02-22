StockNews.com Upgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to “Hold”

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 5.8 %

CTO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 837,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

