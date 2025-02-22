Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 41,440,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 9,232,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

