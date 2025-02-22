Title: C&F Financial Announces Cash Dividend Increase for Q1 2025

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declared a cash dividend set to be paid this upcoming April, marking a growth over the previous quarter’s disbursement.

This announcement was made on February 20, 2025, following the declaration by the board of directors. The dividend, set at 46 cents per share, will be payable on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. This latest figure reflects a 5% increase from the 44 cents per share given out in the last quarter.

C&F Financial Corporation’s Board of Directors routinely assess the cash dividends per share and the resulting payout ratio. These considerations are undertaken with attention to changes in economic conditions, current and future capital demand, and anticipated future earnings.

The Virginia-based C&F Financial Corporation operates in various financial realms. Its subsidiary, C&F Bank, maintains 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices distributed across eastern and central Virginia. C&F Bank’s comprehensive wealth management services are provided through another subsidiary, C&F Wealth Management, Inc.

Moreover, C&F’s Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary, C&F Select LLC, offer mortgage loan origination services across several eastern and southern states. From its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia, the C&F Finance Company acts as a regional finance company, primarily engaged in the purchase of automobile, marine, and recreational vehicle loans around the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southern United States.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

