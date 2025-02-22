Title: Cycurion, Inc. Partners with iQSTEL in Exclusive Cybersecurity Deal to Tap High-Tech, High-Margin Markets

Cycurion, Inc., a leader in next-generation cybersecurity solutions listed on NASDAQ (CYCU), has announced an exclusive partnership with multinational tech innovator, iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST). This collaboration grants Cycurion exclusive rights to deliver its cybersecurity products to the U.S. telecommunications industry through iQSTEL’s extensive network and expand into other high-growth sectors internationally.

The new partnership is expected to drive the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States. This is achieved by combining Cycurion’s cutting-edge security expertise with iQSTEL’s vast client base, opening the door for new high-margin opportunities in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

A primary goal of the partnership will be addressing industry pain points, such as regulatory compliance demands, a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and increasing frequency of cyberattacks, and converting these into business growth opportunities.

Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Cycurion, views this partnership as pivotal for the company’s growth. “By combining our unmatched cybersecurity experience with iQSTEL’s trusted relationships and operational strength, we are delivering next-generation security solutions to telecom providers and other industries worldwide. This strategic initiative will protect critical infrastructure, enhance customer confidence, and drive substantial growth for both companies,” Kelly stated.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL, underscored the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital world. He said, “Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s a fundamental necessity for our clients. By incorporating Cycurion’s state-of-the-art solutions into our ecosystem, we are not only enhancing security but also creating new revenue streams and strengthening our leadership in high-growth markets.”

The partnership also allows for the pairing of Cycurion’s security services such as 24/7 security monitoring, quick incident response, advanced vulnerability assessments, risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance solutions, with iQSTEL’s clients, thus helping these businesses fortify their security postures while maintaining smooth operations.

The partnership is seen as a milestone for both of the companies, given iQSTEL’s projected revenue of $290 million for FY-2024 and Cycurion’s emerging status as a publicly traded leader in cybersecurity. This collaboration is also expected to drive investor interest as it opens up multiple growth avenues.

