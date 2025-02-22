Title: RingCentral Announces Major Leadership Transition

RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, made a significant announcement today regarding the transition in its leadership team. Detailed in the company’s latest 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the move is expected to reinforce RingCentral’s strategic goals for future growth.

RingCentral stated in its filing that Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be stepping down from his current role. It is reported that Eswaran’s departure is pursuant to the terms of his employment contract which are beyond the scope of this release. His departure is effective and should be recognized as of today.

Eswaran’s appointment as President and COO was announced in September 2019, following a noteworthy tenure as Corporate Vice President for Microsoft’s Global Enterprise Business, where he led the transformation of the technology giant’s Office 365 business to the cloud.

Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), voiced his appreciation toward Eswaran for his contributions that have been instrumental in the company’s progress for the last couple of years. Shmunis emphasized how Eswaran’s positive impact and leadership helped streamline the operations and ultimately, made a significant contribution in leading RingCentral’s growth trajectory.

To fill the gap left by Eswaran’s departure, the company announced the appointment of Mitesh Dhruv as the interim President while retaining his current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until a permanent replacement is found. Prior to serving as CFO, Dhruv held various leadership positions within RingCentral and was instrumental in the company’s initial public offering.

This quick transition is a sign that RingCentral remains focused on its growth strategy and will ensure continuity in leadership, thereby enabling the company to drive its mission forward without any considerable disruption.

Investors and stakeholders will no doubt be observing closely as RingCentral continues the search for a new senior executive who can guide the company through its strategic growth targets. As of now, it’s clear that the company wishes to ensure a stable transition with the least impact on its business operations.

The full details related to this change in RingCentral’s executive team can be found in the 8-K SEC Filing available on the SEC’s website.

