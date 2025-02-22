United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.25 and last traded at $115.21. 807,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,559,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

