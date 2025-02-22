Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 92,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 71,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

