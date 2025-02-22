Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.24 and last traded at $205.23, with a volume of 723066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average of $198.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

