XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Trading Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 751,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,200,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $872.63 million, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC grew its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,449,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.