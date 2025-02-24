Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of ADUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.84. 387,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

