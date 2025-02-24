Albert G.W. Biddle III Sells 990 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APPN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 936,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,539. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Appian by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

