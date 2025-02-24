Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. 1,406,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,784,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,867.70. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hakan Kardes sold 35,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,683.20. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,726. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.