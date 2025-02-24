AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMN. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 425,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,873. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

