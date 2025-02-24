Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/3/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/30/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $773,016,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 2,369,480 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

