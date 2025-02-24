Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 17.7% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) fell 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.77. 21,607,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,842,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

