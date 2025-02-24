Applied Digital’s (APLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APLD. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Applied Digital stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,874,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,936,545. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,000. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 425,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

