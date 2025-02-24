Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%.
Archrock Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,356. Archrock has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
