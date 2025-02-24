Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.74. 251,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,606,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.