Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 2,021 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

