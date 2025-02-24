B. Riley Cuts Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $136.00

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.57. 449,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.