Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 148,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 135,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 10.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of C$11.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

