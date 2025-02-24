Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, either by holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets or by providing products and services related to Bitcoin mining, trading, or blockchain technology. Investors use these stocks as a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to directly own the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,166,367. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 19,814,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,693,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 17,319,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,017,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 29,822,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,991,348. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Recommended Stories