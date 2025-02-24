Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,035.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $975.61 and its 200 day moving average is $932.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

