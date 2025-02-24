B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 53630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.7385 dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

