BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 153,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 618,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

