Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $43.33. 2,162,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,607,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.