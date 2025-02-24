Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%.

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. 448,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

