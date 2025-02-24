Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,414,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average is $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

