Cape ANN Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

