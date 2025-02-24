Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$99.14 and last traded at C$100.50, with a volume of 21854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$158.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

