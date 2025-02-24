Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $21.63. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 663,149 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.69.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
