Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $21.63. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 663,149 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,130,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

