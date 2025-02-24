Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. Chegg updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Chegg has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

