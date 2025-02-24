Christopher P. Calvert Buys 1,300 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 1,458,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,264. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

