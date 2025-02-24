Colonial River Investments LLC Buys 109 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 94.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

