Colonial River Investments LLC Has $667,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial River Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total transaction of $334,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,176. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

