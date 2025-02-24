Comparing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Risk and Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and Micron Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $11.98 million 0.12 -$130,000.00 $0.01 18.87 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.00 -$1.29 million ($0.43) 0.00

Escalon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 1.43% 14.79% 3.75% Micron Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

This table compares Escalon Medical and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Escalon Medical beats Micron Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

