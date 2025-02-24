CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.88, with a volume of 202066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 38.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

