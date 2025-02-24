Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $30.38. 3,122,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,393,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03.

Get Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.