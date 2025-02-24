Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $112.11. Approximately 2,490,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,114,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

