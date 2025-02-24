DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 173842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In other news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett purchased 99,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,281.71. Insiders bought 133,066 shares of company stock worth $51,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

