DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 15,198 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,185,240.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 725.44 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

