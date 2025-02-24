DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 15,198 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,185,240.00.
- On Friday, November 29th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $1,258,320.00.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DoorDash stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 725.44 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.
View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.